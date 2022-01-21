MAHOMET — The village of Mahomet might be the latest area community to add license-plate readers and the last one of significant size in Champaign County to add body cameras for its police officers.
Chief Mike Metzler has applied for grant funding for nine of the same type of plate readers that have already been approved in Rantoul and Champaign and on the University of Illinois campus.
The village board this month also approved the purchase of eight new squad-car cameras — replacing aging ones — and adding body cameras for officers.
Metzler said grant money from the Northern & Middle States Rural Law Enforcement Assistance Program for the plate readers is not a sure thing.
If it is not received, “I will include it in the budget proposal for next year,” he said. “I asked for nine based on the amount of money available when I applied” — $2,500 a year per reader plus an installation charge.
“This was specifically for a small rural agency in the mid-state.”
Metzler said several village trustees and the administration have expressed informal support of license-plate readers.
He said use of the readers, which became more common when homeowners associations began using them, are especially prevalent with police departments in northern Illinois.
“They’re a pretty good tool with helping to identify people leaving the scene of some of these crimes,” Metzler said.
“Rantoul was the local department that showed the way on how effective they are.”
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has already installed one license-plate reader in the area on Prairieview Road.
As Metzler was speaking, he received an alert of a stolen plate that had passed that device. He said such an alert doesn’t result in an automatic stop. Officers are required to investigate further.
“You can’t just go automatically stop and arrest someone,” he said. The reader “gives you an investigative lead, but it still requires the officer to do some due diligence.”
Metzler said an attractive aspect of the license-plate readers is that the system, operated by Flock Safety, will integrate with the department’s Axon system for squad-car cameras.
Metzler said he sees the benefit of body cameras, but the department has waited to buy them because of cost issues related to management of the video data they create.
But he said the time is now right. He decided to “jump into the body-worn cameras now” so that if the department’s aging squad-car cameras fail, there will be video to back things up.
Metzler said the department has been wanting to add body cameras for several years but said “back-end costs always kept us at bay.”
The department needed the ability and personnel to copy and redact or manage video — an expensive proposition.
“Places like Champaign (have personnel), that’s their job,” he said. Today’s “software technology makes it much simpler and easier to handle that aspect of it.”
The cost to outfit all 11 of Mahomet’s sworn officers would be $11,200 a year for five years. That includes evidence storage, cameras, all accessories and a camera-replacement schedule.
A new state law requires all police officers to have body cameras by 2025.
The cost for cameras for eight vehicles totals $91,000 over the five-year agreement.
Metzler also applied for a grant for the squad-car cameras, which he said is a greater need than the plate readers.
He said the 7-year-old cameras are in desperate need of replacement. The department has spent a great deal of time keeping them operational.
Metzler said a shortage in computer chips might delay their arrival until mid-summer at the earliest and said he is crossing his fingers that the current cameras hold out.