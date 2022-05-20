FITHIAN — A Mahomet man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle hit the rear of another vehicle on Interstate 74 near Fithian on the western edge of Vermilion County.
Illinois State Police report that about 8:50 p.m., Timothy E. Davis, 28, was westbound in the right lane at mile marker 200.5 when he failed to slow down and crashed into a Jeep driven by Essence Anderson of Normal.
Mr. Davis then lost control and was thrown from the Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anderson and two children with her, ages 6 and 9, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted off the interstate at the Oakwood exit to U.S. 150 for several hours while police investigated.