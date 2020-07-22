MAHOMET — An internal investigation by Mahomet’s village administrator and village president cleared police Chief Mike Metzler of wrongdoing after complaints were filed over his conduct at a July 8 protest.
Besides finding that he and other officers should have worn masks when social distancing wasn’t possible, the four-page report “found no evidence of misconduct or an inability to perform his duties as Police Chief.”
The report was in response to a complaint filed July 12 by Champaign resident Rita Conerly. Protester Justin Hendrix filed a similar complaint Monday.
The march organized by Paign to Peace came a month after a June 8 Black Lives Matter rally in Mahomet.
“Was there tension at the second event? Were there things that we could have done better? Yes,” Village President Sean Widener said at Tuesday’s village board meeting. “But hindsight is always 20/20. Much of the tension, in my opinion, was a result of confusion and simple miscommunication.”
In addition to not wearing a mask, Hendrix and Conerly accused Metzler of changing the route.
Metzler said the route change was agreed to by the protest’s organizer to avoid blocking busy roads and the fire department.
According to emails provided by Village Administrator Patrick Brown, Paign to Peace’s Naomi DuPree agreed July 6 to the changed route.
Paign to Peace did not return an email seeking comment.
“The people that are making the complaints were not involved in the planning, from my point of view,” Metzler said.
Conerly and Hendrix also accused Metzler of not allowing cars to join the marchers.
While the march was considered a parade, according to the permit DuPree obtained, Metzler said he was never told that cars would be part of the march — and they were eventually allowed.
The report said he initially didn’t allow the cars because DuPree hadn’t yet arrived, and she was the permit holder.
“Chief Metzler was correct not to discuss any planned changes to the event without Ms. DuPree, the permit holder and organizer, being present, but after several minutes of waiting, he agreed to the vehicle request,” according to the report.
The complaints also accuse Metzler of controlling behavior when interacting with protesters.
“Metzler’s posture and disposition were in total and complete disarray,” Hendrix wrote.
“He was passive aggressive and defiant when he spoke to us, and he let us know he was the one in control.”
Conerly wrote: “He leaned in and squared off with everyone he interacted with, using well-known intimidation tactics and nonverbal techniques that communicate his dominance and control.”
Hendrix included a video of him talking about the vehicles with Metzler in which the police chief is standing less than 6 feet away from him and gesturing with his hands.
Hendrix claimed Metzler “made physical contact with me on several occasions,” though that doesn’t appear to be captured in the provided video.
“It’s unclear to me what he’s talking about,” Metzler said.
The report said there was “incidental contact ... where Chief Metzler briefly and lightly touched the person’s upper arm.”
“No evidence of physical contact or intimidation tactics was discovered when viewing social media videos of the event,” according to the investigation.