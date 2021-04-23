MAHOMET — The Mahomet- Seymour school board approved a settlement this week of up to $325,000 with the adoptive parents of a student with behavioral issues.
The family, which isn’t named, will receive an initial $100,000 payment and $20,000 to $25,000 a year through 2026-27 for the student to receive private or home-school education.
The district will also pay $75,000 to the family’s attorney, Equip for Equality, which did not return a request for comment.
The dispute has been the subject of two federal lawsuits stretching at least as far back as the student’s 10-day suspension in September 2017.
“This has been a long ongoing case for us,” school board President Max McComb said at this week’s meeting. “We’re happy it’s resolved.”
Superintendent Lindsey Hall said that the up to $250,000 going toward the family “is actually right in line with what we pay to provide placement and services ourselves.”
“We’ve had some disagreements with this family about the appropriate placement and services for the student, but we found a way to resolve the disagreement and make sure the student receives services,” Hall said at the board meeting.
In its 2018 federal lawsuit, the district said the student was suspended at the beginning of third grade after a year of “extreme behaviors.”
The district alleged that the student at Lincoln Trail Elementary kicked and bit his teacher, bit the principal, threw a chair, flipped furniture, hit his teacher with a trash can and, in one particular incident in March 2017, gave his teacher the middle finger and threw rocks at her.
After that incident, the district said it then temporarily placed the student in a private therapeutic day school in Champaign, but his parents refused to send him there.
After another incident that September, the district said it suspended the student for 10 days and again placed him at the therapeutic day school, at which point his parents filed a due-process request with the state board of education.
In their lawsuit, the student’s parents acknowledged many of the behavioral issues but took issue with how the district handled them.
“The district has blatantly disregarded procedural safeguards, the law and (the impartial hearing officer’s) orders on three separate occasions when they illegally removed (the student) from school and would not allow him to return,” their lawsuit alleges.
They alleged their son was physically restrained numerous times, which increased his anxiety, and placed in an isolated time-out room, which their attorney argued was “traumatizing and counterproductive.”
“The Parents continue to believe that (their son) can and should be educated alongside his peers in his general-education placement with appropriate supports, as ordered in the two previous hearings in which they prevailed,” according to their 2019 federal lawsuit.
According to the parents’ lawsuit, their adopted son behaves well at home, in the community and with his peers.
The settlement was approved with four votes in favor, two against and one voting present.
“I carefully considered the lengthy history of the disagreement between the family and the student,” said Ken Keefe, who voted no. “While I understand that this settlement was desired by the district and the parents in order to end the matter, the welfare of the child involved is my primary concern. I am unconvinced that the child will receive the help that he/she truly needs from this resolution.”
According to the settlement, “the parties now wish to devote more of their time, energy and attention toward furthering (the student’s) education, and less to litigating their disputes.”