URBANA — A Mahomet youth whose empathetic friend persuaded him to relinquish a loaded gun is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
The 16-year-old was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of weapons after his arrest Tuesday by police who learned he had a loaded gun, which is illegal for minors.
Urging that he be detained, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told Judge Anna Benjamin that the youth had taken his stepfather’s loaded revolver outside his home and was brandishing it to other youngsters in the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park, apparently out of frustration from being bullied at school.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to the park by an adult who saw the gun.
Rietz said the teen told deputies that he took the gun from his stepfather, put it in his waistband and showed it to other youths in the park.
A younger friend, aware that the teen is autistic and that he has been bullied, saw the gun and persuaded the teen to give it to him.
Rietz said the 14-year-old boy then unloaded the gun and took it to a nearby field, where he dry-fired it to make sure it was safe — gun-safety practices he learned from his grandfather.
An adult woman approached the boys and took the gun. Deputies arrested the teen.
Rietz asked that he be held until his next hearing, while Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup asked that he be released to a different relative who does not have weapons in the home. She noted the youth had no prior adjudications.
Benjamin called the circumstances serious enough to warrant keeping the teen locked up until a Nov. 30 hearing.