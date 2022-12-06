CHAMPAIGN — Whether it’s safe yet to resume using the U.S. Postal Service’s blue drop boxes is anybody’s guess.
More than a month after the Postal Inspection Service acknowledged it was investigating mail theft and check-washing incidents in the Champaign-Urbana area, the investigation is continuing, according to Shari Rowe, a team leader at the inspection service’s Chicago Division.
The agency doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations, but continues to advise taking precautions with outgoing mail, she said Monday.
Rowe said the Postal Inspection Service isn’t advising customers not to use the blue drop boxes but is urging them to take note of the collection times posted on the boxes and avoid leaving using them after the last collection time of the day.
“If customers use the blue collection boxes, they should do so before the last collection time indicated on the collection box,” she said. “This will ensure mail doesn’t sit in the boxes overnight, when most thefts occur.”
For added security, customers can take their outgoing mail inside post office facilities or hand it directly to a letter carrier. Most post offices have a slot inside the building for outgoing mail, she said.
Rowe declined to say whether more mail thefts and check washing — a practice in which thieves use chemicals to change amount and name of the payee on stolen checks — have occurred in the past month.
The Postal Inspection Service has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information about an Oct. 24 break-in to drop boxes outside the downtown Champaign post office at 600 N. Neil St. Rowe declined to say if the reward offer has generated any useful tips from the public.
She did say that, while thefts from blue drop boxes have been going on across the country for some time, the thefts only began happening in central Illinois in recent months.