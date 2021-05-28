URBANA — A man in the Champaign County Jail on charges of kidnapping, battering police and possessing a gun and facing murder charges in Coles County in a fatal shooting earlier this month on Interstate 57 has had more charges lodged against him after a violent attack on a correctional officer.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Christopher McGaha, 29, reportedly told correctional officers he attacked one of their colleagues in hopes they would kill him to spare him from being convicted of murder.
According to McCallum, about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, McGaha, of Gurnee, allegedly slammed the edge of a plastic food tray into the windpipe of a correctional officer at the downtown Urbana jail on Main Street, across from the county courthouse.
“He forced his way past the officer, got out of the cell, ran down a hallway and out a door,” the prosecutor said.
McGaha made his way to the sallyport, an enclosed area officers drive in to drop off people to be held.
The injured officer was able to shoot him with a Taser there, but McGaha continued across a courtyard and tried to get out a door before being tackled and subdued by two other officers, who suffered bruises and scrapes to their arms and legs.
The officer hit in the throat with the tray was taken to the hospital to be checked out and released. McCallum said the officer, who has worked at the jail for six years, is “barely able to speak” and took Friday off. The other officers were able to report for duty Friday.
McGaha was charged Friday with escape and aggravated battery to a peace officer, both Class 2 felonies.
If convicted of either, he would have to serve them after the felonies for which he’s currently being held, assuming he’s convicted of those.
The new charges come on top of first-degree murder charges filed against him in Coles County earlier this month in the fatal shooting of Quintin Turner, 34, of Martin, Tenn., on May 9 or 10. Mr. Turner was found in a car alongside Interstate 57 at the northern edge of the county, just south of Arcola.
Following the shooting, McGaha allegedly took Mr. Turner’s 9-year-old daughter and either walked or somehow hitched a ride to Champaign.
After the slain man and his 11-year-old son, who was sleeping in the back seat, were found in the car, state troopers contacted the boy’s relatives in Tennessee and got enough information about McGaha to ping his phone.
He was arrested outside a business on Marketview Drive in Champaign about 11:30 a.m. May 10. The girl was with him.
He had a duffel bag containing a rifle with a scope, ammunition and magazines for the gun.
At the Champaign police station, while being questioned by state police detectives, McGaha became aggressive with officers who were trying to handcuff him. He allegedly pushed three agents into walls with his own body.
They eventually subdued him, and as he was being driven to the Champaign County Jail, he boasted of the resistance he had put up with the officers.
As a convicted felon, McGaha is not allowed to have a gun.
When he was arraigned for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery to a peace officer and possession of weapons by a felon, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said he had prior convictions from Lake and Kane counties for aggravated battery, burglary and theft.
After hearing about the Thursday attack, which was recorded on videotape, Judge Adam Dill set McGaha’s bond at $2 million and his next court date for June 22.
His previous bond on the kidnapping, battery and weapons charges was set at $5 million.
McCallum said McGaha made unsolicited statements to correctional officers about wanting to die because “they are trying to fry me for killing my cousin,” an apparent reference to the death of Mr. Turner.
McGaha also said he was sorry for hurting the officer but thought he needed to carry out the attack so that other officers would kill him.