URBANA — An Urbana man suspected of damaging hundreds of car tires in west Urbana neighborhoods last year has been found fit to stand trial.
On Tuesday, Judge Roger Webber agreed with attorneys handling Dallas Bone’s case on charges of criminal damage to property that he can be released on his own recognizance pending trial as long as he follows his treatment recommendations and shows up at future hearings.
Bone, 37, who last lived on Urbana Avenue, had been charged March 8 with felony criminal damage to property for allegedly flattening tires on seven vehicles west of Race Street on March 1.
However, police put the number at closer to 100 at the time they arrested Bone and were continuing to collect information from other victims for inclusion in his case file.
As soon as he was charged, a defense attorney asked the judge to appoint a psychiatrist to examine Bone for his fitness to stand trial — that is, his ability to understand the charges against him and cooperate with his attorney.
Dr. Lawrence Jeckel opined in late May that Bone was not fit, and he was committed to the Department of Human Services for treatment, but he wasn’t even taken to a DHS center until October, according to court records.
On Monday, based on a DHS report, Webber found Bone fit to stand trial, but his attorney, Monroe McWard of Springfield, then asked that Jeckel be re-appointed to examine Bone for sanity at the time of the alleged tire damage.
On Tuesday, Webber agreed to do that, set the case for a March 8 status hearing and released Bone from custody.