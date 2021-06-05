URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly attacked and groped a homeless woman late last month in Champaign was arrested Thursday.
Robert Kwiatkowski, 57, was charged Friday with robbery, aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred May 25 in Champaign.
The victim was being treated at a local hospital on May 26 and 27, a police report said, and told nurses that she had been beaten on the evening of May 25 while she was at Walmart in Champaign.
She said she had her belongings outside the garden section of the store and was trying to sleep when a man, later identified as Kwiatkowski, introduced himself and began to touch her.
As he became more aggressive, grabbing at her, she swung at him to get him off. He allegedly came back at her, put his hands down her pants and groped her, then reached in her pocket and took her cellphone and $30.
The woman gave police a description that led them to Kwiatkowski, with whom they are familiar from prior contacts. When police found him Thursday, he admitted he was the person she referred to but said the woman was the initial aggressor.
Judge Adam Dill arraigned Kwiatkowski on the new charges, set his bond at $75,000, and ordered him to have no contact with the woman if he’s released and to return to court June 8.
Court records show he has many convictions dating to the early 1980s, mostly for misdemeanor offenses as well as a few felonies such as theft, disorderly conduct, and domestic battery. He also has three unresolved cases for assault and theft with which he was charged in 2020 and earlier this year.