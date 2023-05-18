URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly let himself into a campus apartment and threatened a man living there with a pole is being held in the county jail.
Samuel Megbolugbe, 23, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, was arraigned Thursday on charges of home invasion. He is alleged to have entered an apartment in the 300 block of South First Street about 10 p.m. Wednesday and swung a pole at the man living there, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said.
Hinman said he also allegedly had a knife, which he dropped. She said police learned he had entered another apartment first and looked around, then left.
The prosecutor said earlier this month Megbolugbe, who had pending cases for resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery, had been involuntarily committed to the hospital for mental treatment.
His cases were then dismissed, but Hinman said the hospital released him Wednesday after about 24 hours because he allegedly assaulted a doctor while there.
He was re-arrested several hours later at the campus apartment.
Judge Ben Dyer set bond for Megbolugbe at $75,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the address where police found him Wednesday night.
He’s due back in court July 25. If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.