URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly set fire to a relative’s garage in Urbana last week is in jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Judge Adam Dill ordered Michael S. Patton, 50, to wear a GPS device and to get a risk-assessment evaluation when he is released from jail.
Patton was charged Tuesday with residential arson, arson and harassment in connection with events that allegedly happened last week.
Urbana police Sgt. Tim McNaught said on Thursday, Patton allegedly set fire to the attached garage of an older woman’s home in the 1100 block of Lanore Drive. The fire caused more than $5,000 damage, fire investigators estimated.
Two days before the fire, Patton had allegedly issued a death threat to the woman via phone, McNaught said.
McNaught said Patton appeared to have broken in to her home through a basement window and removed fuses from the fuse box so that the house was without power.
Police were able to match footwear impressions near a tent and a shed where he stays with impressions found at the fire scene and Patton’s shoes when he was arrested Monday morning, McNaught said.
Residential arson is a Class 1 felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years upon conviction. Arson is a Class 2 felony and harassment a Class 4 felony.
Dill appointed the public defender’s office to represent Patton and told him to be back in court March 17.