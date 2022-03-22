URBANA — A man who allegedly tried to strangle the mother of his child over the weekend remained in the county jail Tuesday.
Tevin Gant, 21, who listed himself as homeless, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated domestic battery and possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy.
The charges stem from an incident that started about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Ivanhoe Way in Urbana. The woman living there called 911 to say that Gant was allegedly trying to break a window. When they arrived, there was no one there.
Police learned that Gant had been in her home wanting money and started breaking items when he didn’t get it. As they argued, he allegedly grabbed her neck with both hands and choked her until she felt as if she was going to pass out, she reported.
She told officers that he went outside and broke the front window, sending shattered glass flying and almost hitting their 2-year-old child.
Police found Gant several hours later that day in a vehicle. When he got out they yelled at him to stop but he ran, tossing something under a vehicle as he did so. The item turned out to be 29 pills of Ecstasy.
Gant is currently on parole for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and has prior convictions for having cannabis and controlled substances.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $75,000 and ordered that he be outfitted with a GPS device should he be released from jail.
He’s due back in court April 19. If convicted of the more serious drug charge, Gant faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.