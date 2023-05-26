URBANA — A man who allegedly forced his way into an ex-girlfriend’s west Champaign home and fled from police is being held in the county jail.
Daniel Cordero-Valle, 35, who listed no permanent address, was charged Friday with home invasion, residential burglary, criminal trespass to residence and aggravated fleeing from police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cordero-Valle allegedly forced his way into the West Windsor Road home of his ex-girlfriend and their child. Hearing a breaking window, the woman barricaded herself and the child in a room and called the police.
A Champaign police officer saw Cordero-Valle going east on Windsor then north on Staley at over 90 mph — the posted speed limit is 45 mph — and pursued him west on Springfield Avenue at speeds over 100 mph. The officer terminated the pursuit out of safety concerns as the car went into Piatt County.
Reynolds said Cordero-Valle was arrested a few hours later, early Thursday, when police spotted him passed out in a car on Beardsley Avenue. He declined to talk to officers.
Judge Ben Dyer set Cordero-Valle’s bond at $250,000, and ordered him to have no contact with the woman, her child or their address and wear a GPS monitoring device if he posts bond.
He’s due back in court July 11. If convicted of home invasion, Cordero-Valle faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.