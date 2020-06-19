URBANA — An Urbana man wanted for an alleged sexual assault that occurred more than a year ago was arraigned Friday.
Dashawn L. Barlow, 27, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of East Washington Street, was returned to Champaign County on Thursday after his arrest in Arizona a few weeks ago.
A warrant had been issued for Barlow’s arrest in October after he was charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse, Class 1 and 4 felonies, respectively.
The charges allege that on Dec. 1, 2018, he had non-consensual sex with a female acquaintance at her Champaign apartment on Dec. 1, 2018.
The woman told Champaign police that she and friends had been out drinking and returned to her home. After going to sleep on the couch early that morning, she was awakened to someone having sex with her. Because she was facedown, she wasn’t sure who it was but told police Barlow was the only male in her home when she went to bed.
The police report said she did not consent and was unconscious when it happened. Later, she sent Barlow a text message asking what had happened, and he told her he could not remember much of that day and asked if she was all right.
Evidence collected from the woman showed the presence of Barlow’s DNA, the report said.
Judge Adam Dill advised Barlow that if convicted of the more serious charge, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. Dill left his bond at $50,000 set earlier and told him to be back in court Aug. 18.
Dill appointed the public defender's office to represent Barlow.