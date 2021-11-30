URBANA — A homeless man accused of trying to rob a man in Campustown while implying he had a gun is being held in the county jail.
Daniel Bailey, 22, was arraigned Monday on a single count of attempted aggravated robbery in connection with a Nov. 16 incident that started in Urbana and ended at a campus bar when an employee came to the aid of the victim.
A Champaign police report said the victim was near Lincoln and Green streets when a man approached him around 11 p.m. asking for directions, then money. When the victim replied that he had no money, the masked man pulled out an object that the victim said looked like a gun and said, “Show me where the money’s at. I’m not playing.”
Not wanting to provoke the assailant, the victim offered to go to an ATM at a nearby gas station to get him cash. When that was closed, they walked to Murphy’s Pub just across the city line in Champaign so the victim could withdraw money from an ATM to make the man go away.
A bar employee saw what was going on and escorted the assailant out of Murphy’s. The employee told police that the man pulled out an object shaped like a gun on him and told the employee not to touch him. He then left.
Champaign police later obtained surveillance video from Murphy’s and a police officer recognized Bailey as among those who had stayed under the viaduct west of the police station.
When the officer talked with Bailey on Saturday, he said he had no memory of being at Murphy’s on Nov. 16 and did not have a pistol.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Bailey at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Jan. 25. The offense carries penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.