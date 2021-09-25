URBANA — A Champaign man was arrested Friday after a search of his home turned up guns and about a pound of cannabis.
Charles Trent, 20, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was taken into custody by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the task force had been investigating Trent for a while and got a search warrant for the house, which was served Friday morning.
Police found the cannabis, which they said Trent admitted was his, in a 5-gallon bucket in a closet.
They also found three pistols, six long guns and ammunition but determined that Trent’s mother has a firearm owner’s identification card. Some of the guns were in her room.
Two of the handguns were attributed to Trent, who does not have a FOID card, Fletcher said.
Trent is expected to be charged Monday with manufacture or delivery of cannabis and possession of a weapon without a FOID card. Judge Roger Webber set his bond Saturday at $50,000.