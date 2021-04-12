URBANA — A Belleville man is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond after he allegedly shot a man Saturday in Rantoul.
Darrion Miles, 31, who also listed addresses in Urbana and St. Louis, was arrested about 5 p.m. Saturday for a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane on the east side of the village and left a Rantoul man seriously injured. He is at Carle Foundation Hospital recovering.
Miles was charged Monday with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. If convicted of the most serious charge of attempted murder, he faces penalties ranging from 31 years to life in prison.
Rantoul police reports said the victim, 32, told police he installed a stereo for a man and was meeting him at the Autumn Fields address to be paid. He said the man, later identified as Miles, got out of the car and approached him with a handgun displayed. The gunman asked him “What are you saying about me to your brother?” The two argued, and Miles allegedly shot the man seven times then took off in a car.
When police arrived, they found the victim, who said the shooter left in a Dodge Durango. Police found that unoccupied car nearby at Veteran’s Parkway and Perimeter Road, where it struck a utility pole.
Witnesses said three men, including a man wearing an orange sweatshirt who appeared to be carrying a weapon, got out and ran. Police searched the area and found Miles in a yard in the 1500 block of Fairway Drive holding a black handgun. When he saw officers, he ran but eventually complied with their orders to stop.
Police could smell the odor of alcohol coming from him as they handcuffed him. In the path of his flight, they located a loaded 9 mm handgun, and in a garbage can on Fairway, they found an orange sweatshirt and a machete. Miles had a key fob on him for the crashed Durango.
He told officers he was visiting a relative when he heard the shots fired, left quickly and that his gas pedal stuck, causing him to hit the utility pole.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Miles on Monday on the new charges as well as a petition to revoke his probation for disorderly conduct. In the 2019 case stemming from Miles filing a false report, he is alleged to have smoked cannabis in violation of the rules of his probation and missed seven appointments with his probation officer.
Olmstead told him to be back in court on the probation violations April 27 and on the attempted murder case on May 18.