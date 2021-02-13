CHAMPAIGN - An Urbana man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly shooting an ex-girlfriend.
Champaign police said the 28-year-old woman was shot once in the leg and her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Lamont Jackson, 47, was arrested without difficulty at a home in the 1900 block of Southwood Drive in Champaign where the shooting happened.
Police were called there at 6:20 a.m. by a woman who said she needed help. They found the wounded woman and Jackson there and got her to the hospital and him to jail.
A preliminary investigation suggests that she and Jackson, an ex-boyfriend, got into a fight that resulted in her being shot.
Jackson is being held on a number of offenses, including home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm, but will be formally charged on Tuesday once the state’s attorney’s office has reviewed reports. Police recovered a gun, magazine and ammunition.
They continue to investigate but ask that anyone who might have information contact them at 217-351-4545. Those wanting to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.