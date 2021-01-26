URBANA — Just six hours after his release from jail on probation for stealing a car and hurting a dog, a homeless man was back in custody for allegedly stealing another vehicle.
Larry Kirkland, 39, who last lived in Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a stolen vehicle and cruel treatment to animals in connection with his Dec. 9 arrest.
Kirkland admitted that about 5:30 p.m. that day, he stole a car that had been left running outside a restaurant in the 700 block of North Neil Street in Champaign while its owner went inside to pick up food.
After leaving, Kirkland let the owner’s emotional support dog, Star, who had been in the back seat, out in traffic, where it was later struck by a car.
Kirkland was arrested that evening and had been in jail since. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to both counts for a sentence of time served and two years of probation.
He was released from jail at 10:09 a.m. But at 4:21 p.m., he was back in police custody.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said at 4:10 p.m., officers received a report that a delivery car left running in front of Domino’s Pizza, 407 E. University Ave., U, was stolen.
The car owner saw a man get in the driver’s seat and tried to open the door, but the thief had locked it. The car then headed south.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said a deputy on patrol saw the car with a Domino’s sign at Vine and Windsor Road and tried to stop it on Windsor at Race Street as it headed west.
Apperson said the driver did not stop and ran the lights at Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street. He said because of the rain and snow, the deputy ended his pursuit, only to see moments later that the car had gotten into a wreck on Neil Street near Windsor.
“Witnesses said he ran into a wooded area (behind the former studios of WDWS Radio). He was caught and taken to jail,” Apperson said.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said a preliminary report said a 16-year-old Tolono male was in a pickup truck hit by Kirkland. He was not believed to be injured.
Kirkland was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing from a police officer. A petition to revoke his probation was also filed based on his arrest.
After hearing that Kirkland also has a pending charge of possession of stolen vehicle in Coles County, Judge Adam Dill set his bond in the new case and on the petition to revoke his probation at $275,000. He was told to be back in court Feb. 9.