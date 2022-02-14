URBANA — A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury early Sunday morning when her squad car was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
The accident occurred when the deputy, who wasn’t identified by the sheriff’s office, was stopped northbound at a red light at the corner of Vine and Main streets in Urbana about 6:22 a.m. Sunday. Another northbound car struck the squad car in the rear, then backed up and headed west on Elm Street, according to sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Bacilio Domingo Agustin, 21, of Champaign, then lost control of the car and hit a snowbank near Vine and Elm streets, Shaw said.
He was arrested for driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and was released on bond, Shaw said.
The deputy suffered minor injuries but didn’t require medical attention and was able to continue working, he said.