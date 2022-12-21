DANVILLE — A Danville man is in jail in that city for allegedly breaking into a gas station and convenience store that was closed early Wednesday.
Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord said at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at Casey’s General Store, 2101 E. Main St., and found that it had been forcibly entered and items had been taken.
Not long after the break-in, police spotted a man about four blocks away and questioned him.
After talking to him and looking at surveillance video taken from the store, police arrested Joshua Hale, 38, who listed an address in the 600 block of Jewel Street, on charges of burglary.
He was arrested on other preliminary charges of obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, McCord said.
Police ask anyone who might have more information on the break-in to call the department at 217-431-2250.