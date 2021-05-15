CHAMPAIGN — A homeless man who allegedly broke into a car in downtown Champaign on Friday evening is expected to be charged with burglary on Monday.
Kavoscea Simmons, 25, was arrested Friday not long after he allegedly smashed the window of a vehicle at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke said police obtained surveillance video showing that about 6:34 p.m., Simmons allegedly broke the window then got in the vehicle while wearing the same unique clothing and a backpack he was found with not long after the vehicle break-in.
Police found several items in his pocket and backpack, including electronic chargers, jewelry, a dash camera, phone, a laptop computer and a tablet. He also had documents and identification with another man’s name on them.
Simmons was wanted on a warrant issued Monday when he failed to appear in court for a 2020 driving under suspension charge. Court records show he had a 2012 burglary conviction.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $3,000 on the new charge. Bond on the failure to appear warrant had previously been set at $5,000.