URBANA — An Urbana man was arrested early Monday morning in a pair of armed robberies minutes apart last month in the parking lot of an Urbana apartment complex.
Ra-Juan Williams, 23, was arrested at 6 a.m. by Urbana police and members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and METRO SWAT unit who were executing a search warrant at his residence in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.
They also had an outstanding arrest warrant that in the Oct. 13 robberies in which he allegedly lured the victims to different parking lots at the Town and Country Apartment Complex under the guise of selling them cellphones that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace, then presented a gun and stole cash from the victims.
Bond for Williams was listed at $150,000. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police said evidence related to the crimes Williams was arrested for was found inside his home. He was taken to the Champaign County jail awaiting further legal proceedings.