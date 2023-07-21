CHAMPAIGN — Police took a Champaign man into custody Friday afternoon in connection with two recent bank robberies in that city.
Using the SWAT team, police arrested Edward J. Peppers, 45, of Champaign in a home in the 900 block of Harvard Street. He was booked into the Champaign County jail and is awaiting arraignment on charges including armed robbery. He is expected to appear in bond court Saturday and be formally charged Monday.
He was wanted in connection with the Tuesday holdup of the Champaign County Schools Employees’ Credit Union, 1203 S. Mattis Ave., and the June 5 holdup of Midland States Bank, 1617 W. Springfield Ave.
In both holdups, the robber displayed a handgun to an employee, demanded cash and made off with undisclosed amounts. No one was physically injured in either robbery.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with additional information is asked to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips” mobile app.