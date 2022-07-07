URBANA — A man believed to be tied to several residential arsons in Champaign and Rantoul is in the Champaign County Jail.
The state’s attorney’s office last week charged Jamal Carter, 32, no address known, with aggravated arson in connection with a March 3 fire at a home of a relative in the 800 block of Centennial Drive in Champaign.
Champaign police picked up Carter on Wednesday afternoon in Urbana on the warrant issued by Judge Ben Dyer and is being held on $500,000 bond on the Class X felony charge that alleges he knew people were present when he set the fire.
Champaign firefighters found heavy smoke and flames just after 8 p.m. that Thursday coming from the two-car garage of the split-level, two-story home.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said a neighbor saw Carter at the fire, which resulted in heavy damage to the garage. Fire investigators found gasoline among the debris.
Although Carter is charged currently with just one count of aggravated arson, Alferink said she expects to file more charges as Carter has been linked to other fire attempts at that same address in May and as recently as late last week and earlier this week.
He’s also suspected of setting three fires in March, April and May at the home on Gleason Drive in Rantoul that was also occupied by a relative of his. The May 24 fire there destroyed the home, but the occupant was not there. It also damaged a neighboring house.
He’s also suspected in a May 3 fire on Georgetown Circle in Champaign.
If convicted of aggravated arson, Carter faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
He is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.