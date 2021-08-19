URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly got into a fight with a man, sped away and crashed into a house Wednesday is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Markel R. Brown Jr., 26, of the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive, was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 29-year-old man reported he was outside an apartment in the 200 block of Kenwood Road when Brown allegedly pointed a gun at him.
The two struggled over the weapon and it fired. He was not injured, Rietz said.
As Champaign police were taking a statement from the man, he pointed out Brown walking in the complex.
Brown saw police and ran, diving into the passenger side of a Jeep, driven by an unknown person, that took off. Police later learned the Jeep belonged to Brown’s mother.
Following the Jeep, police saw the driver bail out and Brown move into the driver’s seat and keep going.
He did not stop for police, who had activated lights and sirens. The Jeep ultimately crashed into a house in the 1300 block of Lockraven Road, and Brown got out and ran.
He was ultimately arrested a few doors away from his home on Williamsburg.
Rietz said Brown was out on bond in three different 2020 criminal cases in which he is charged with unlawful use of weapons, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of weapons, and failure to register as a sex offender.
Rietz said Brown had been convicted in the past of criminal sexual abuse, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and domestic battery.
Judge Adam Dill set Brown’s bond in the new case at $1 million and told him to be back in court Sept. 8 for a probable-cause hearing.