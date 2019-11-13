URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly propositioned a young boy while rubbing his back Monday at a downtown Champaign hotel has been charged with aggravated battery.
Scott A. McBride, 58, was charged with the Class 3 felony after he allegedly rubbed the back of an 11-year-old boy on an elevator at the Hyatt Place hotel, 217 N. Neil St., and said to the child, “Don’t you want to come to my hotel room?”
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said McBride, a registered sex offender in another state, had reportedly been at the bar in the hotel and got in the elevator with the boy. The child’s parents had stepped outside to smoke and he was returning to their room, she said.
After the alleged contact, the boy got off the elevator and told the man, later identified as McBride, that he was going to call the police. McBride then returned to the bar, where police found him, the prosecutor said.
The room McBride said he was in was registered in someone else’s name. Police learned that those people had seen McBride on the street and agreed to pay for three nights of lodging for him at the hotel over the weekend.
Alferink asked for a high bond while Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus asked for a lower amount, saying that McBride has “significant health issues” and suffered a brain injury a few years ago.
Judge Adam Dill set McBride’s bond at $200,000 and told him to be back in court Dec. 17. The judge ordered McBride to have no contact with the boy or the hotel.
Aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony with penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.