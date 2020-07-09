URBANA — A Champaign man who fired a gun toward a car that he believed fired shots at his home and a loved one has been criminally charged with three felonies.
On Wednesday, Judge Adam Dill allowed Demario Christmon, 36, to remain free on his own recognizance after arraigning him on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and being an armed habitual criminal. He’s due back in court Sept. 8.
The charges stemmed from an April 16 shooting that happened outside Christmon’s west Champaign home. A police report said officers arrived at the West John Street address and found a younger man shot in his buttock. Witnesses said they heard one or two shots, then a pause, followed by five or six shots fired at a vehicle leaving the area.
The witnesses believed the first shots came from the vehicle and the next shots from Christmon.
Christmon told police he heard a pop and went to the door to see one of his relatives had been shot. He admitted he fired several rounds at the vehicle from which he believed the first shots had come. Because of prior felony convictions, Christmon is not allowed to have a weapon.
If convicted of the most serious charge of being an armed habitual criminal, Christmon faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
The criminal charges against Christmon were filed three weeks after the alleged crime happened and he was given a notice to appear in court Wednesday.