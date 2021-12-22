URBANA — A Glasford man found inside a west Champaign home early Tuesday while residents were sleeping has been charged with residential burglary.
Judge Ben Dyer on Wednesday set bond at $250,000 for Steven R. Calkins, 31, whom deputies found about 1:15 a.m. locked inside the resident’s car outside the house in the 3000 block of Meridian Drive.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said a man living in the house heard a commotion in his kitchen and found Calkins there. When confronted, Calkins left the kitchen, went into the attached garage and opened the garage door to leave.
The resident called for help while Calkins was in his yard. Deputies arrived and found him locked inside the vehicle, unwilling to get out.
The residents gave deputies the keys and Calkins resisted deputies’ efforts to take him into custody. His responses were delayed and his speech slurred, the sheriff deputies’ reports said.
In his hand, Calkins had a bag containing the resident’s prescriptions.
Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Calkins was also found in Tuscola on Dec. 11 in a car stolen from Ransom Place in Urbana earlier that day. Because he was under the influence of what the police believed were narcotics, he was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.
The Douglas County state’s attorney is reviewing that case for possible charges.
If convicted of the charges of residential burglary that resulted from Tuesday’s incident, Calkins faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
He is currently on probation in a domestic-battery case from earlier this year and has failed to appear at probation as ordered.
McCallum said Calkins has other criminal convictions for driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of weapons and burglary.
He has had at least three prior sentences to prison.