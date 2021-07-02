URBANA — A Champaign man who had a loaded gun and cannabis apparently intended for sale in a vehicle Thursday has been charged with three felonies.
James N. Smith, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Joanne Lane, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Officers were aware that Smith was driving with a suspended license and stopped him near White and Elm streets.
Smelling the strong odor of cannabis, police searched the vehicle and found a backpack with a loaded handgun and just over 3 ounces of cannabis in several plastic bags.
Police also learned that Smith was wanted for failure to appear in an unresolved 2019 driving-under- suspension case.
He was charged Friday with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. If convicted of armed violence, Smith faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.