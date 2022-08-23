URBANA — A man who allegedly forced his way into the home of a former girlfriend and got into a fight with her has been charged with three felony offenses.
A Champaign police report said that around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to a woman’s home in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive for a report of a domestic dispute.
The woman living there said Korey Pelmore, 32, who has no home address, had been by her home several hours earlier to visit their daughter and did so without any difficulties. They had broken up about a month earlier.
Early on Sunday morning, he returned, allegedly kicked in her door, accused her of cheating on him and began damaging her property.
The report said he smashed her television and, as she tried to contact her mother on her electronic tablet, Pelmore allegedly took it from her and smashed it as well. He then allegedly dragged her mattress to a dumpster as she contacted police.
As police were interviewing the woman, Pelmore returned to the area and was held by police. He was reportedly intoxicated and admitted he was and had an 8-inch butcher knife in his pocket that appeared to have been taken from the woman’s kitchen.
Pelmore told police that the woman had attacked him but he would not allow them to photograph a scrape to his wrist. He told officers he went to her apartment to return the knife.
Pelmore was arraigned Monday for robbery, alleging he took the woman’s electronic tablet, criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property over $500.
Pelmore had also been charged on Friday with possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery but had been released on his recognizance.
Court records show he has previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and driving under suspension.
Judge Brett Olmstead ordered Pelmore to have no contact with the women in either case and said that he should be fitted with a GPS device when released.
He asked for time to hire his own attorney and was told to return to court with a lawyer Sept. 22.