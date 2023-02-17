URBANA — A Champaign County judge set bond at $250,000 for a man who allegedly fired a gun into the air in the presence of a police officer.
Malcolm Harrold, 29, formerly of Perris, Calif., was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a weapon and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Harrold on those charges, which allege that on Thursday morning, METCAD received a call from a home in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive where no one spoke but the telecommunicator could hear arguing going on.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said police responded and saw a man, later identified as Harrold, come out of the house, raise a silver handgun into the air and fire one round. When he saw the officer, he ran back into the house, then out the back door.
He allegedly jumped a fence before police caught him. Police got three children safely out of the home, Lin said.
They learned in their investigation that Harrold is a cousin to one of the residents and has no permanent address. He was allegedly intoxicated and got into an argument with someone inside the house, then went outside and fired the gun. Police found a single casing.
Harrold was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in a case filed in November alleging he threatened a person with a gun he was not allowed to have.
Lin noted for the judge that Harrold also is wanted on warrants out of Indiana.
Olmstead told Harrold to be back in court March 15 for a probable cause hearing in the new case. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the earlier case.