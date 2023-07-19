URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had more than 2 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle earlier this year has been criminally charged.
Gregory E. Johnson, 34, who listed an address in the 1600 block of East Wiley Street, was arraigned Wednesday by Judge Brett Olmstead for possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of cannabis.
A Champaign police report said Johnson’s identification was found in a wallet on the floorboard of a sport utility vehicle involved in a crash on March 17. The report said the collision happened at the intersection of Country Fair Drive and White Street in Champaign. The person responsible for hitting the Explorer was ticketed. The report also said police obtained surveillance video that showed a person walking away from the Explorer.
In the SUV, police found a brick-shaped package containing about 35 ounces of cocaine. Another package contained 414 grams of cannabis. In a bag in the back, police found cannabis wax and cannabis oil.
A warrant was issued for Johnson‘s arrest in May. He was arrested Monday but released later that same day after posting $35,000 cash bond.
If convicted of having the cocaine for sale, Johnson faces 15 to 60 years in prison. Court records show he has other convictions for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.
Olmstead told him to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 23.