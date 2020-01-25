MONTICELLO — An Iowa man who allegedly fired shots in a Bement neighborhood almost two months ago has been found unfit to stand trial.
Nemetorbor Siaway, 23, of Cedar Rapids, had been charged in December in Piatt County Circuit Court with two counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon in connection with a bizarre incident that happened Dec. 7 at a home on Mansfield Street on the south edge of the village.
Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt said Siaway pulled into a driveway about 8:30 a.m. that Saturday, got out and began firing a gun in the air. That prompted the homeowner to get his shotgun and fire warning shots over Siaway’s head.
Siaway made strange remarks during the incident, which brought about 10 deputies and state troopers to the area.
No one was injured in the approximately two-hour standoff between Siaway, who sat in a car much of the time, and police. Hunt said Siaway appeared intoxicated.
Siaway was examined by Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Lawrence Jeckel, whose report was considered by the attorneys and Judge Jeremy Richey on Tuesday. The lawyers agreed with Jeckel’s findings that Siaway is not currently able to understand the criminal charges against him or cooperate with his attorney.
He was ordered to get inpatient treatment at a Department of Human Services facility. His case will be reviewed by Richey on Feb. 25.