URBANA — A man arrested about a week ago for allegedly stealing a pizza delivery person’s car is due back in court in November.
Julio C. McNeal, 31, who listed an address in the 900 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, was arraigned Thursday for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
According to a Champaign police report, a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza, 1803 W. Kirby Ave., ran into the business on Sept. 4 while working but left his keys and his phone in his car, which was taken while he was inside.
Believing that a customer who just exited the business may have taken it, the victim gave police McNeal’s name. He was able to track his vehicle through his phone left in the car.
The phone was later found in the road on Bloomfield Court, just off Prospect Avenue and several blocks south of the pizza business.
Police received information later of a suspicious person in Philo and shared a photo of McNeal with other officers in that area. McNeal was arrested and had a small amount of methamphetamine and a set of car keys on him.
The car was not immediately located.
McNeal is free on recognizance and due back in court Nov. 8. If convicted of possessing a stolen vehicle, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Court records show McNeal has a previous conviction for aggravated battery.