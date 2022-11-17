URBANA — A man who allegedly broke into a storage unit in Urbana and stole items last month has been charged with burglary.
Anthony V. Decker, 39, who has no permanent address, is alleged to have broken into a storage unit at 1602 E. University Ave. on Oct. 30. Tools, camping equipment and fishing poles were stolen.
Urbana police were led to Decker from surveillance video on the property of the nearby Flex-N-Gate plant that showed him and another man removing bags from an employee smoke shack.
On Nov. 9, police talked to the other man, who admitted helping Decker move the bags, which came from the storage unit, but said he had nothing to do with the burglary. He directed police to a duffel bag in his backyard that he said Decker had left there. It contained items belonging to the renter of the storage unit.
Decker is now in the county jail, held on the burglary charge as well as three other unresolved felonies. Two of those are for possession of a stolen vehicle and one for possession of methamphetamine.
Because of his prior record, which includes two convictions for burglary and others for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, Decker faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 20 years if convicted of the burglary.
And any sentence he might receive for that would have to be served after any sentences he might get in the other unresolved felony cases.
He’s due back in court Dec. 13.