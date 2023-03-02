URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had 35 pounds of cannabis that police found in his home while checking on his deceased roommate is in police custody.
Paul M. Wetzel, 35, who last lived in the 1300 block of Fairlawn Drive, was criminally charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver more than 10 pounds of cannabis, a Class X felony.
He was arraigned Thursday following his arrest by Illinois State Police.
An Urbana police report said the cannabis and several other kinds of hallucinogenic drugs were found in his home on Sept. 27 when police responded to the request of another man to check on Wetzel’s roommate, who had died of natural causes.
The report said that at about 7:40 p.m. that Tuesday, police found the deceased roommate, who had been in poor health.
They also saw a large amount of cannabis lying around the living room and found Wetzel in the home talking on the phone with his attorney.
At the request of a Street Crimes Task Force officer, Wetzel agreed that his home could be searched without a warrant.
In his bedroom, police found more than 31 pounds of cannabis, a digital scale, and packaging materials. In the kitchen freezer, they found about 7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and about 14 ounces of psilocybin mushroom candy bars.
On a kitchen countertop, police found 40 THC vape pens, and in the living room they located another almost 4 pounds of cannabis, more THC and cannabis wax vapes, sheets of cannabis wax, mushrooms and more packaging materials.
If convicted, Wetzel faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Wetzel’s bond at $15,000 and told him to be back in court March 24 with an attorney of his choosing.