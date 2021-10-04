URBANA — A 50-year-old Champaign man with several previous convictions has been charged as an armed habitual criminal for allegedly firing shots at a west Champaign apartment complex last week.
A Champaign police report said Kin Conerly, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Country Fair Drive, was walking through the Gramercy Park apartment parking lot about 10:45 p.m. Thursday when he allegedly fired four shots, at least one of which hit a vehicle.
Champaign police obtained a search warrant for his apartment and found a 9 mm handgun, a revolver and ammunition for both guns.
With convictions for residential burglary and aggravated battery, Conerly is not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition.
Judge Adam Dill on Monday arraigned Conerly on charges of being an armed habitual criminal and reckless discharge of a firearm. If convicted of the more serious armed habitual criminal, he faces six to 30 years in prison, to be served at 85 percent time.
Conerly was also charged in an unrelated case with domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction for allegedly punching a woman in the face on Sept. 20. A police report said the woman had received a ride to work in Champaign, and Conerly allegedly questioned her about who she was with, leading to an argument and him allegedly striking her.
Court records show Conerly also has other convictions for domestic battery, attempted harassment of jurors, aggravated assault and theft.
He is currently awaiting trial on 2019 and 2020 cases for possession of a stolen vehicle and communication with a witness.
If convicted of the pending cases or the charges filed Monday, Conerly would have to serve the sentences for any of the crimes one after the other.
Dill declined to reduce Conerly’s bond from the $1.5 million set on the gun charges by Judge Brett Olmstead over the weekend.
Conerly is due back in court on Nov. 2 on both the new cases and his pending cases.
Champaign police have investigated over 200 confirmed cases of shots fired during 2021.