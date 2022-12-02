DANVILLE — A suspect has been identified in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Danville.
Charles R. Moody, 20, of Danville was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, with further charges pending review by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said Friday.
The charges stem from a shooting in the 400 block of Montclaire Street that left a 17-year-old male with non-life-threatening wounds to his lower leg.
Witnesses told officers that someone in a black Cadillac sedan had been shooting at several people standing in front of a home, and people were firing back at the Cadillac.
When officers talked to the 17-year-old at the hospital, he said he was walking into a home when he heard gunfire from behind and was hit in the leg.
Officers checking the area observed a Cadillac matching the description in the 1200 block of Grant Street and stopped it. Moody, who was in the car, was identified as the shooter, police said.
Officers also recovered two handguns, one of which modified with a switch to make it an automatic weapon.