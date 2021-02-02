URBANA — A Champaign County judge Tuesday allowed a man charged with shooting two men to remain free on a recognizance bond because he was also seriously injured in the same shootout.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum explained to Dejermaine Pettis, 25, what an extraordinary chance he was giving him, moments after arraigning Pettis on several charges for his role in the Aug. 23 shooting outside a west Champaign apartment complex.
If convicted of any of the Class X felonies, Pettis faces mandatory prison terms of between 26 to 50 years and would have to serve 85 percent.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said he charged Pettis last month with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for allegedly opening fire on a group of people. An unidentified person returned fire, hitting Pettis, the prosecutor said.
Rosenbaum issued the warrant for Pettis’ arrest and set bond on it at $350,000.
Federal marshals, aware that Pettis was splitting his time between Champaign and the metro-east area of St. Louis, went to arrest him in January at a relative’s house, but Pettis was not present.
That relative told Rosenbaum on Tuesday that she urged Pettis to come to court in Champaign County, where he was scheduled to be sentenced for an unrelated methamphetamine possession case from October 2019, even knowing he faced arrest for the shootings.
Instead of that sentencing, Pettis’ Champaign attorney, Jamie Propps, asked the judge to reduce his bond so he would not need to be jailed on the newer charges.
Through the testimony of the relative and medical records, the judge heard that Pettis’ injuries in the shooting at the Gramercy Park apartment complex in west Champaign left him with only one kidney, no spleen and only part of his pancreas. He also takes opiates for pain.
After spending about a month at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Pettis has been receiving ongoing treatment, including several surgeries, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
The relative said Pettis has tubes coming out of his body from ongoing infections, necessitating a high level of care. He’s lost about 70 pounds since being shot five months ago, she said.
Propps said because of his injuries, Pettis is no longer a danger to the public.
“He understands the need to come to court,” she said, adding that his family cannot afford to post $35,000 cash for his release.
“I know it’s out of the ordinary,” she said of her request to release an allegedly violent offender.
Umlah objected and said the sheriff’s office informed him they were willing to provide care for Pettis.
Rosenbaum declined to reduce the bond amount but allowed Peettis to be released by signing his name. He explained to Pettis that if he fails to appear for any future court date, he risks having a judgment for the full $350,000 entered against him.
He gave Pettis permission to continue to leave the state only for medical treatment and ordered him to have no contact whatsoever directly or indirectly with the two men he’s accused of shooting. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.
Pettis is now scheduled to be back in court Feb. 24 for sentencing in the methamphetamine case and on March 23 in the newer shooting case.