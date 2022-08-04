URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly sold drugs to people working with police has been charged.
William Jordan, 41, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Gleason Drive, was arraigned Thursday on a single count of possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class 1 felony.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that officers had been investigating Jordan for the alleged sale of heroin and fentanyl and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive North in Champaign where he was staying.
Officers conducted the court-authorized search of the home and Jordan’s car just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
In the car, they found 14 plastic bags with suspected heroin weighing just over 5 grams. In his bedroom, they found a digital scale and about $2,000 in cash, some of which was pre-recorded buy money given to an informant to purchase drugs.
Hearing that Jordan has two pending cases for possession with intent to deliver heroin and cannabis, and six previous drug convictions, Judge Ramona Sullivan set his bond at $350,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 24.
Another man in the house who admitted using cocaine and allegedly had a gram of it was given a notice to appear in court on a later date.