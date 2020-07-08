URBANA - A Champaign man wanted for allegedly shooting at a car with a person inside has been returned to Champaign County from Mississippi.
Michael McCray, 25, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of North Champaign Street, was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On April 18, he allegedly fired a gun at a car in a parking lot at Country Brook Apartments in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign.
The woman in the car had given him a ride there about 4 a.m., a Champaign police report said. She was not physically injured. McCray was gone by the time police arrived.
A warrant had been issued for McCray’s arrest within days of the alleged shooting. He was arrested in Mississippi and returned to Champaign County Tuesday.
If convicted, he faces four to 15 years in prison. McCray is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.
He was told to be back in court July 29.