URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun at a woman during an argument is being held in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Kelvin K. Jones, 20, who listed an address in the 400 block of Briar Lane, was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm alleging that on Thursday, he fired a gun at a woman’s vehicle and in her direction.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher told Judge Adam Dill that the shooting happened about 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Winding Lane. The woman drove to that location to resolve an earlier argument she had with Jones.
As the two talked to each other from their respective vehicles, parked next to each other, the argument escalated and Jones allegedly pulled a gun and fired in her direction.
The woman was not hit but police found a hole in her vehicle consistent with a bullet being fired through it.
Police later found Jones in a vehicle on North Neil Street. They found a spent 9 mm shell casing in his vehicle but no gun.
Bucher said Jones admitted to police that he had argued with the woman but denied shooting at her. He instead said he threw an object at her. A witness had video surveillance that showed a flash between the vehicles, Bucher said.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison, which has to be served at 85 percent time.
Bucher said Jones had no prior conviction but a pending misdemeanor for alleged illegal possession of firearm ammunition.