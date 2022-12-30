URBANA — A Champaign man who had been wanted for two separate crimes, including setting fire to an apartment, is in police custody.
Khristian M. Williams, 31, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Kenwood Road, was arraigned Friday for residential arson. He is alleged to have set fire to an apartment in the 300 block of Kenwood Road on Dec. 16.
Firefighters found one apartment on fire and learned from a witness that Williams had allegedly picked up a piece of paper and threatened to set the apartment on fire. Shortly after, a fire alarm sounded and the woman called 911.
A Champaign police report said fire officials found flammable liquid inside the apartment that burned.
Williams has several prior convictions for drugs, weapons and financial offenses as well as armed robbery. If convicted of the arson, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of between four and 15 years and would have to serve it after any sentence he might receive in three other pending felony cases for which he was out on bond: aggravated battery, phone harassment and a petition to revoke the probation he’s serving for another phone harassment.
Williams, who was arrested by Champaign police early Friday, was also wanted for an aggravated battery to a Champaign man that happened on Nov. 24.
On that day, Champaign police were called to the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, where a man had been knocked unconscious with a piece of concrete that had rebar sticking out of it.
A witness told police that Williams, who knew the man, had gotten into an argument with him and allegedly struck him in the head with such force that the man was knocked out.
The victim suffered a 1½-inch cut to his forehead. Williams was gone by the time police arrived.
He is expected to be arraigned on that case later but is due back in court on the arson charge on Jan. 25.