URBANA — A man who allegedly set fire to a car near campus last week remains in the county jail.
Devonte J. Moore, 27, for whom no address was listed, was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of arson for allegedly setting a fire underneath a car parked near Third and Chalmers streets in Champaign about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
A Champaign police report said a resident of Bromley Hall heard glass break and saw a man run by several parked vehicles, then bend down and light a stream of lighter fluid on fire under a car, igniting the vehicle.
Police learned that Moore was captured on video surveillance doing that. He was arrested two days later, on Saturday, wearing the same clothing he had on in the video and carrying the same blanket.
The car was leased by a northern Illinois man for his daughter, who is a student at the University of Illinois. The report said it was a Hyundai, valued at $25,000.
Judge Brett Olmstead, hearing that Moore has several previous convictions, most of them misdemeanors for battery and theft, set his bond at $25,000 and told him to return to court Nov. 16 for a probable cause hearing.
If convicted of arson, Moore faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.