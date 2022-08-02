URBANA — A Champaign man out on bond for allegedly setting a fire in a trash can on campus last month was arrested again for allegedly setting fires at an Urbana gas station over the weekend.
Rudiger K. Beer, 56, who lists no address, was charged Monday with arson following his arrest early Friday for setting fires at the Marathon Gas station, 1701 Philo Road.
An Urbana police report said Urbana firefighters were called out at about 2:10 a.m. and found a trash can on fire next to a gas pump. The nozzle for the pump was on the ground, the report said.
There was also fire on a metal structure that housed several propane tanks.
Beer, who appeared to be suffering from mental difficulties, denied setting the fires. Police found two lighters in his pockets and obtained surveillance video from the station showing him lighting the propane tanks on fire.
The report said that some time earlier Thursday night or Friday morning, Beer had been stopped by police for allegedly threatening to stab people and destroying property at the gas station.
On his way to jail, Beer reportedly said he “only set some trash cans on fire.”
He has a pending felony criminal damage to government property case for allegedly setting fire on July 7 to a trash can at a bus stop on campus where people were waiting for the bus.
Court records show Beer has previous convictions for theft, criminal trespass, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and driving under revocation.
A judge set his bond in the weekend case at $25,000. He is due back in court Sept. 13.
If convicted of arson, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. He would have to serve any sentence for that after whatever he might receive for criminal damage to government property.