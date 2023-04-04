URBANA — A Champaign man who had a violent outburst in a Chinese restaurant has been charged with committing a hate crime and aggravated battery.
Charles K. Bell, 43, who has no permanent address, was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in connection with an attack on staff at the Golden Wok restaurant, 405 E. University Ave., C.
A report said police responded within a minute of being alerted to a customer allegedly attacking staff and found Bell outside the business.
Officers tried to stop him but he ran.
When caught in a nearby parking garage, he fought with officers and demanded to be released so he could confront the operators of the restaurant, calling them derogatory racial names.
He was taken to an area hospital and had to be restrained and sedated because he was allegedly attacking staff.
Officers learned that Bell ordered food at the restaurant, then dropped it on the floor and demanded that the staff make him a second order for free.
They did so and he left but returned about 40 minutes later, complaining that he ate it and it was not good so he wanted another free meal.
The staff made him more food in an attempt to get him to leave but he reportedly became angry and picked up and threw a glass tip jar, breaking it.
He allegedly punched the owner and another person several times, hit another employee with a chair and threw an object that hit a 3-year-old child, who was injured and had to be taken to the hospital.
On Tuesday, Bell was charged with four counts of hate crime and four counts of aggravated battery, listing different victims.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $75,000, ordered him to have no contact with the victims or the restaurant, and to return to court on May 23.
He remained in the jail Tuesday.