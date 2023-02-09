URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Thursday released an Urbana man accused of shooting another man after questioning a prosecutor about what led up to the shooting early Wednesday.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Noah Raices, 23, who listed an address on Philo Road, on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, then allowed him to be released on his own recognizance.
“I’m taking a chance. I think I have a read here, but if you prove me wrong, it’s going to go really, really bad here,” Olmstead told Raices, who was appearing via video from the satellite jail.
If convicted of the attempted murder of the 27-year-old Champaign man who is now in Carle Foundation Hospital recuperating from a gunshot wound to the chest, Raices faces 31 years to life in prison. Aggravated battery with a gun carries a sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison.
The charges stem from an incident that Urbana police Sgt. Dave Roesch said was reported about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot at the Town & Country apartment complex in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.
Roesch said both the victim and another resident who reported being awakened by gunfire called 911 for help.
The victim, who was found between two cars in the parking lot, identified Raices for police as the man who shot him as they struggled over a gun that Raices allegedly brought to the parking lot.
Roesch said police learned that a young woman who lives in the complex said her ex-boyfriend — the man who was shot — had come to her door and was trying to make contact with her against her wishes. She called Raices, her current boyfriend, to come over.
Raices confronted the man in the parking lot and allegedly fired a shot.
Police believe that the man and Raices began struggling over the gun, with it hitting Raices in the face. He sustained a broken nose and required stitches for cuts.
“There was a period of time where it appeared there was just a fight. After Raices received his injuries, the gun likely ended up on the ground and then Raices picked up the gun and fired another time, striking the victim in the chest,” Roesch said. “He’s lucky to be alive.”
Police believe the girlfriend remained in her apartment and was not a witness to the shooting.
Roesch said after the shooting, Raices left the area in a car with his mother, who had driven him there. She was also arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder but released later that day without any charges.
“Our initial belief was that she knew enough to drive her son over there to confront someone,” Roesch said, adding that mother and son were unaccounted for for a few hours after the shooting.
“They were gone for a while. We don’t have any information on where they went,” the detective said.
Police made contact with them a few hours later when they showed up at Carle seeking treatment for Raices’ facial injuries. He was arrested after he was treated.
Investigators have not found the gun used to shoot the Champaign man, Roesch said.
Police continue to investigate but learned from both the victim and Raices that there was a fight over the gun and that Raices admitted he went there with a gun after receiving a call from his girlfriend.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds asked that Raices be held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and presented Olmstead an outline of the facts to support his recommendation.
Assistant Public Defender Kari Gibson told the judge that Raices lives with his mother, sister and his sister’s children, has two children of his own and is employed.
Olmstead appeared troubled by a lack of information on what led to the shooting.
“Mr. Raices looks like he got the crap kicked out of him," the judge said. "Something about this factual basis stinks to high heaven."
He noted that Raices had strong ties to the community and what he called a minimal record.
“You know what the discharge of a gun means in terms of dangerousness,” Olmstead said to Raices before setting his bond at $500,000 but allowing him to sign his name to be released.
Olmstead also ordered him to surrender any guns and any firearm owner’s identification card or concealed-carry license he might have to police and to have no contact with the victim.
He told him to return to court March 8 for a probable-cause hearing.