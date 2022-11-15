URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly entered neighbors’ apartments and stole items over the weekend has been charged.
Souvik Ghosh, 19, who listed an address in the 200 block of East Green Street, was arraigned Tuesday for residential burglary and theft.
A University of Illinois police report said that early on Sunday, a resident of an apartment heard male voices in her apartment.
Hours later, she and roommates discovered items missing, including a cellphone, identification and a credit card. One of the roommates received an alert that someone had tried to use her credit card to buy $205 worth of pizza but it was rejected.
Tracking the missing phone through an app to Ghosh’s apartment, they confronted him and took items from his place that belonged to them. He told them he was drunk and must have taken the items the night before, the report said.
A second neighbor told police he woke Monday to find his PlayStation and accessories, valued at more than $500, missing.
As police were interviewing Ghosh, he admitted having a PlayStation that did not belong to him as well as other items that were not his. He told police he believed he went into two or three apartments while drinking.
Ghosh was arrested Monday and released Tuesday on his own recognizance. He was told to return to court Jan. 24. If convicted of residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison sentence.