URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly broke into two businesses last week and stole merchandise from a third has been criminally charged.
However, Jeffrey N. Chriswell, 33, who listed an address in the 800 block of North Walnut Street, failed to appear in court Thursday to hear those charges as he had been ordered after his arrest last weekend.
Chriswell was charged with burglary to the Original Pancake House and its neighbor, Ultimate Tan, both at 1909 W. Springfield Ave., C.
Champaign police reports said that at around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 10, someone broke into the restaurant and took a computer.
About four hours later, employees of the tanning salon found it had been broken into overnight. A computer, keyboard, monitor and a night deposit box were missing. A bag filled with full bottles of lotion appeared to have been abandoned by the intruder when it broke.
Later, police found surveillance video from the nearby Champaign Park Apartments complex that showed Chriswll carrying what appeared to be the computer monitor stolen from the pancake restaurant and other items.
Another resident of the complex told police he bought a computer from Chriswell the night before for $40. He gave it to police, who determined it was the one stolen from Ultimate Tan.
Police arrested Chriswell on Nov. 10, but he was later released on recognizance and told to return to court Thursday.
The state also charged Chriswell on Thursday with theft and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly stealing two drills from Lowe's, 1904 N. Prospect Ave., C, on Oct. 25.
When an officer saw Chriswell walking away from the store with merchandise under his shirt, he stopped him. Chriswell reported a friend gave him the drills. Police also found a small amount of cocaine on him, the report said.
Court records show Chriswell has four previous theft convictions and others for criminal trespass.